Michael (Mike) Steven Davis, age 66, passed away on September 28, 2022. He resided in Fredericksburg, VA, and was formerly of Fauquier County, VA. He was born in Texas to the late Barbara Davis Aiken and Tedd Davis.
Mike is predeceased by his mother, Barbara Aiken, step-father Danny Aiken, grandson Matthew Linville, Sister-in-Law Cheryl Shaner and Brother-in-Law Rick Shaner. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Denise Grove Davis; Father Tedd Davis and wife, Marilyn; Four children: Keri Tharpe and husband Jake; Corey Davis and wife, Courtney; Joshua Davis; Alyssa Walker and husband, Jake. Mother-in-Law, Audrey C. Grove; Sisters: Tammy Hall and husband, Dan; Kelly Davis and husband, Bill; and Leslie Davis. Grandchildren: Matt Linville (deceased) and wife, Kristine; Casey Shrout; Austin Davis; Brayden Davis; Logan Davis; Remington (Remy) Davis; and Scarlet Davis. Great-Grandchild, Lucas Langhorne. Brother-in-law: Eric Grove and wife, Debbie. There are numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, VA, on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 12:30 pm, with Military Honors, with the Reverends Arthur DeCourcey and Delbert Roberts conducting. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Richmond McGuire Veterans Administration Medical Center.
