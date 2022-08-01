Michael Lawrence Weappa, 51, of Warrenton passed away suddenly on July 28,2022.
He was born May 28,1971 in Baltimore, MD to Larry and Barbara (Meyer) Weappa. Mike was a devoted husband and father to his family and an incredible friend to all that knew him, all of whom are heartbroken at his sudden loss.
He is survived by his wife April (Jenkins) Weappa; children Brittney Rossi, Nicholas Weappa, Rachel Rossi, Lauren Weappa, Kathleen (Katie) Weappa, and Michael (Alex) Weappa; siblings Cathlene Spencer, William Weappa and Jonathan Weappa. In addition to three grandchildren Logan Rossi, Landon and Levi Casey.
If you were lucky enough to know Mike you are aware he was fun loving and down to earth, so please come as you are, no need to dress up. Please come with a story of Mike that will help make his memory live on as a happy one as we struggle through this difficult time.
The family will receive friends at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA, 20186 on Wednesday, August 3,2022 from 6 to 8pm.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com
