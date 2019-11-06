Michael Fred Schloss passed away unexpectedly on October 29, 2019 at the age of 74. Michael was born in Brooklyn, NY and raised in Kerhonkson, NY. He is survived by his wife, Julie Seraphin, his sister Roslyn Depas, nephew Davide Depas, niece Danielle Gill, cousin Craig Schloss and his two stepsons, Joseph Seraphin and Jake Seraphin. Michael was preceded in death by his brother, Dr. Gilbert Schloss.
Michael graduated from Syracuse University and New York Downstate Medical College. He completed his residency and chief residency at NYU Medical Center. Michael was Board Certified in Cardiology, Hypertension, Internal Medicine and Lipidology. He was one of the founders and co-Clinical Director of the NYU Center for the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease. He was also an Associate Professor of Medicine at NYU and maintained a private clinical practice for over 40 years. He was also a respected lecturer and consultant in the cardiology field.
Described by many as a Renaissance man, Michael was a highly accomplished and respected pilot with over 40 years of flying various aircraft. He flew his own planes across the Atlantic on three separate occasions. Over the years, he restored vintage planes and performed in numerous air shows. He spoke four languages, held a black belt in Aikido, and loved history, opera, politics and art. Later in life, he devoted much of his time to learning and enjoying the game of tennis.
All who knew Michael well appreciated his kind, loving and generous spirit, his wonderful sense of adventure and his great intellect. Michael was always there to help others unconditionally. He was a great friend, mentor and example to many in the medical and aviation fields.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Woodbridge Community Charity Fund, 1 Main St., Woodbridge, NJ 07095, please indicate "Emergency Services" or to the Michael Schloss, MD Cardiology Fellowship Fund at NYU Langone Health, Office of Development, 1 Park Ave, 5th Floor, New York, NY 10016.
