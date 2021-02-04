Michael Francis Powers of Warrenton, Virginia, left this life at Reston Hospital, Reston, Virginia, on January 21, 2021 after a prolonged and challenging illness.He was born on Loring Air Force Base, near Limestone, Maine to John Joseph Powers and Helen Marea Fortier on July 23, 1961. He was preceded in death by both parents at a young age, whereupon his older sister, Margaretta and her husband, John raised him to young adulthood. Being a military family, they travelled widely.After finishing school, Michael joined the Marine Corps, serving in various missions overseas. Prior to receiving an honorable discharge, he attended the Culinary Institute of America, whereby after leaving the Marine Corps, he was able to pursue his love of cooking. When he decided to chef on a personal level instead of commercially, he began working in the computer field, first as a help desk technician for various government contractors, ultimately expanding his professional systems expertise to concentrate on networking and database management.He volunteered as an Emergency Medical Technician in both Springfield and Lake Ridge, Virginia. On September 11, 2001, having seen the billowing smoke from his office window and hearing reports of the terrorist attack on the Pentagon, Mike drove from his office in Washington, D.C. to the Pentagon, where his fire and rescue skills and training were immediately employed to assist the first responders of Arlington County.Yet he was also a gentle rescuer, helping small children by relieving them of the pocket change they had swallowed, to their parents’ immeasurable relief. Whatever task was at hand, Mike was there to help, and served in the volunteer service until his physical condition made it impractical.His hobbies were cooking and grilling, gardening, reading military history and collecting and building models of military vehicles.He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Karen Eldridge Powers, his sisters Margaretta (John); and Sister Joanne Maria Powers, and his brother, John Powers (Katherine); a son Michael Brantley Powers, niece Jacqui Picard (Todd); nephew John Edward Swift IV (Becky), nephew Jack Powers, great-nieces Gwendolyn, Delaney and Jocelyn Swift, and great-nephews Collin and Tyler Picard.Keeping with COVID-19 restrictions, a small, private visitation was held on January 25, 2021 at Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton, Virginia. Cremation occurred on January 28. A celebration of life will follow later this year, at a time yet to be determined. Expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to the Fauquier SPCA or to the Sisters of Christian Charity, Mendham, NJ.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.