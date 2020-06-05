Michael Charles ‘Mike’ Lawson (aka, Frog), age 58, of Warrenton, Virginia passed away on Sunday, May 31st, 2020 at Fauquier Hospital. He was born on July 26th, 1961 in Warrenton, VA, son of the late Shirley H. Lawson and Fannie J. Rector.
Mike was employed by VDOT of Bealeton. He was an avid motorcycle rider and enjoyed the outdoors. He loved his duties as football coach and auto repairman. When not working, he enjoyed his moving and auto resale business.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 20 years, Gwen Lawson; two sons, Justin Lawson and Julien Smith; a daughter, Mikea Franklin; five brothers, Tony Lawson, John Ferguson, Michael Richards, James Woodson & Eric Haley; three sisters, Maureen ‘Jenny’ Hull, Lucretia Hull & Taffy Grayson; and a host of extended family and friends.
The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 pm on Monday, June 8th, 2020 and again on Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 from 12 to 1 pm at Faith Christian Church and International Outreach Center, 6472 Duhollow Rd., Warrenton, VA 20187. A service will be held in the church Sanctuary on Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 at 1 pm followed by interment at Bright View cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com
