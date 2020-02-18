Melvin Scott Chambers, 82, of Midland, Va. passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, February 16, 2020.
Scott graduated from Bealeton High School in 1955 and was awarded the American Future Farmers of America degree in 1957. Upon the death of his father in 1954, he took over operating his family’s farm and continued to farm until he passed. In 1960, he was drafted and joined the Army National Guard. He also owned and operated a trucking company for over 25 years.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years Carolyn Lake Chambers, his six children: Jocelyn Chambers of Midland, Winfield S. Chambers of Midland, Hunter L. Chambers (Melissa) of Bealeton, Andrew Chambers, Carolyn M. Leach (Jeffrey), and Thomas M. Chambers of Midland. His seven grandchildren included Preston Chambers of Lakeland, Florida, April Iversen of Marriottsville, Md, Brandon Chambers, Ashley Chambers, Mikayla Chambers of Bealeton, Drew Leach and Sammy Leach of Midland, and Holly Chambers of Midland. He had 8 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father Melvin H. and mother Bessie Chambers Stephens and his siblings; Janet Chambers and Judith Abel.
Future funeral and interment will be private.
The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers of Capital Caring Hospice of Aldie, Virginia. In lieu of flowers please make any donations to the Hospice of your choice or the C.L. Payne FFA Chapter at Liberty High School in Bealeton, Virginia.
Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.
