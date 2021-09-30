Melvin M. Giles
US Navy World War II Veteran
Melvin Massie Giles, 93 of Warrenton, VA passed away on September 28, 2021 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital.
He was born on July 23, 1928 in Roseland, Nelson County, VA a son of the late Jessie and Ethel Hamilton Giles. After graduation he served in the U. S. Navy for two years. Upon discharge he moved to Rappahannock County to work in a country store owned by a relative. It was at that store he met his future wife, Martha. She was visiting her aunt and grandmother who lived nearby.
Melvin was offered a job as a route salesman for Warrenton Wholesale and moved to Warrenton. He and Martha were married February 10, 1951. In 1970, Melvin went to work for the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles retiring in 1995 as a Public Service Specialist Senior. He could entertain you at length with his wild tales of giving written and road tests. He was always excited when he could test someone of importance.
At his passing, Melvin was the last living charter member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church where he served as Treasurer for 40 years and was still serving as a Trustee.
In addition to his loving wife, he was predeceased by his parents; sisters- Virginia and Mary; brother Carlton and a niece Sherry.
He is survived by two nephews, Herbert and Gary Bargar.
A visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 4 from 5-7 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton. His funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 11:00 AM at Our Saviour Lutheran Church, Warrenton. Interment will follow at Stonewall Memory Gardens, Manassas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the Arthritis Foundation.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
