Melvin Edward Bailey, Jr., 86 of Remington, VA passed away on March 30, 2021 at Novant Health UVA Culpeper Medical Center.
He was born at Sperryville, VA on April 10, 1934 a son of the late Melvin E. Bailey, Sr. and Nina Dwyer Bailey.
Mr. Bailey retired from Suburban Propane after 40 years of service and attended Mt. Holly Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Eloise M. Bailey; two sons- Rocky Bailey, Jeffersonton, VA and Kevin Bailey, Remington; four siblings, Viola Medina, Kansas, Morris Lee Bailey, Sumerduck, Waverly Jefferson Bailey, Front Royal, VA and Shirley Swan, Spotsylvania, VA; his grandchildren, Ryan Bailey, Roxanna Denise Stein, Joshua W. Bailey, Jeremy Bailey, Branden Bailey, Blake Bailey and Ayla Denise Stein.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 8, 2021 from 6-8 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton. A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Remington Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Holly Baptist Church, Remington, VA.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
