With profound sadness, our family announces the May 29, 2020 passing of Meg Sales Barr, after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was 71 years old. Meg drew all her strength from her personal and special relationship with her Savior Jesus Christ and the inworking power of the Holy Spirit, until her spirit, joined in oneness with the Holy Spirit left her body, ascending back into God from whence she came. Thank you, Lord Jesus. Meg battled cancer with all her being, always with grace and dignity. No matter how sick she was, she was ever determined. When anyone else would have broken, Meg stayed strong. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like.
Meg was born in Olean, New York, on August 21, 1948 and grew up in Alexandria, Virginia. After graduating from Mt. Vernon High School, she was hired as a stenographer for the Federal Government. While enrolled at Northern Virginia Community College where she studied computer science, Meg was accepted into an intern program with the Federal Government and became a computer programmer and analyst. In 1985 she became a project manager with USA Today. In 1989, letting her entrepreneurial spirit take flight, she launched Printing Professionals, a staffing agency for the printing industry. Her first-hand experience of the happiness and many blessings of adoption through her adopted granddaughter led Meg to Forever Families Adoption Services in 2011 where she worked until 2019 as the Office Administrator.
Meg loved and enjoyed her church family and serving within her community, which was evident in the many ministries she was involved with. Whether it was caring for babies in the church nursery; serving food at the community soup kitchen; creating weekly church newsletters; leading in Bible studies; or organizing Vacation Bible School, church yard sales, and weekly church dinners; her love and passion for the church shined brightly and inspired many.
She is survived by her devoted and loving husband, James Barr; five children: Kirsten L. Wicht (Daniel) of Middleburg, Virginia; Kourtney M. Barker (Sherman) of Richmond Virginia; Raymond L. Sales, Jr. (Chantel) of Woodbridge, Virginia; Karmen R. Steckman (John) and Timothy M. Sales (Michelle), both of Stafford, Virginia; her mother, Margit Elisabeth Green of Bumpass, Virginia; sister Sonia Green of Arlington, Virginia; and sister Heidi Davis of Bumpass, Virginia; three step-children: Sandy Payne (Pete), Cindy Shackelford (John), and Bryan Barr (Sara) – all of Stafford, Virginia; twelve grandchildren: Elisabeth Wicht; Loren Allison, Megan and Justin Barker; Ashleigh Sales, Kaitlyn Rogers, Mackenzie and Madison Lindholm, Delaney Rasmussen and Shannon Steckman; Kendall and Jordan Sales; twelve step-grandchildren: Isaiah and Nathan Payne; Ashley and Thomas Shackleford, Johnathan Barr; Mike, Heather, Shannon, Obie, Brandon and Ryleigh Barr; three great-grandchildren: Ava Blackburn, Alaina Allison and Tristan Sales; and four step-great-grandchildren: Kaylee and Chris Shackelford; and Marlee and Remmy Piper.
Meg was predeceased by her father, William Allen Green, in 1989 and her first husband, Raymond Lee Sales, in 2011.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Remembrances and condolences may be shared at Covenant Funeral Service -- https://www.covenantfuneralservice.com/tributes.
Memorial donations in memory of Meg can be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation (https://ww5.komen.org/), the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (https://themmrf.org/get-involved/donate-to-the-mmrf/) or Abundant Life Assembly of God (https://www.abundantlifeag.org/).
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
