Matthew Neils Berg

Matthew Neils Berg

Matthew Neils Berg, 36, of Catlett Virginia died June 5, 2021 at his residence. He was born September 24, 1984 in Vallejo, California to Walter Neils Berg and Deborah McCollough Berg.

 Matt is predeceased by his mother. In addition to his father, he is survived by brothers Timothy McCollough, Mitchell McCollough, Zachary Sueiro and Nicholas Sueiro;  a sister Brittany Sueiro; step-mom Polly Sueiro; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Matt graduated from Stonewall Jackson Senior High School in Manassas, Virginia. For years, he enjoyed working in the restaurant industry working positions like waiter staff, cook, bar manager, restaurant manager, and owning his own food truck business. He received his training working with his parents at Matthew’s Restaurant, his namesake, in Haymarket Virginia, in business from 1987 to 1999. Later in life he enjoyed the challenge of operating various contracting businesses specializing in extended home improvements, auto repairs, and even a stint bee keeping while living in Florida.

 Matt will be deeply missed by his friends, extended family, and all who knew him.

A service of remembrance will be held on Zoom on June 25, 2021 by invitation.

 Please consider one of these notable organizations with a donation: www.twloha.com or www.facesandvoicesofrecovery.org

Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com

