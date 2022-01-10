Mason Lee McCarty, age 75, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 27, 2021.
Mason was born on July 27, 1946 in Winchester, Virginia, to Thomas Miles and Dorothy (Smallwood) McCarty. Mason started work at age 15 for Paul Mellon until he was drafted into the United States Army in 1966 where he served his country during the Vietnam War. In 1968, he returned home to Upperville, Virginia and went to work for Gulf in Reston, Virginia.
He married Mary Elizabeth Palmer on December 18, 1971.
In 1979, he went to work for Morgan Oil Company in Marshall, Virginia where he started out delivering oil and later became an Installation and Service Technician. He worked for Morgan Oil Company for 32 years until his retirement in 2011.
Mason was a hard worker and was dedicated to providing for his family. He never had idle hands and he was always working or doing something.
He loved to joke and laugh with everyone. He enjoyed going to flea markets, collecting coins, fishing, painting, working in the yard, taking drives, and listening to Johnny Cash. He was a friend to many and he will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary; daughter, Lesley; son, Phillip; three grandsons, Caleb, Cody, and Ayden; one granddaughter, Cheyenne; and three great grandchildren, Emmilyn, Oliver, and Astrid.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Legion Post 295,
111 The Plains Road, Middleburg, Virginia 20117.
For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. John 3:16
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.