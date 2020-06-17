Mason Gray, Jr., 51 of Warsaw, VA died on June 12, 2020 at Tappahannock Riverside Hospital.
He was born on August 18, 1968 in Fauquier County. Mr. Gray worked as a C. D. L. Truck Driver.
He is survived by his daughter, Angela Gray, Ruckersville, VA; his mother, Daisy Butler Coffey, Locust Grove, VA; and three sisters, Tasha Coffey, Fredericksburg, Tina Coffey, Locust Grove, VA and Michelle Dodson, Orange, VA.
The family will receive friends on Friday, June 19 from 1-2 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 PM at the Orlean Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.
Online condolences may be made to www.moserfuneralhome.com.
