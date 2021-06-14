Mary Virginia Jasper Timbers was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. Mary passed away peacefully at her home in Front Royal, Virginia on Saturday, June 5, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Mary was born August 13, 1924, in Rappahannock County, Virginia. She was the oldest daughter of the late George Jasper & Julia Beasley. She attended school in Rappahannock County.
In 1948, Mary married Robert Haywood Timbers, who preceded her in death on October 4, 1972. Her two brothers, George Bennett Jasper and Aubrey Bluestone Jasper Sr. preceded her in death.
Mary will always be remembered for the love of her family and friends, and the many lives she touched. She was a self-employed real estate owner.
Left to cherish so many fond memories are her two daughters, Vida Timbers of Front Royal, Virginia and Janet Timbers of Harrisonburg, Virginia, a grandson, Antoine Haywood Timbers of Downey, California, who affectionately called her Big MaMa, two loving sisters Cassie J. Hughes of Baltimore, Cornelia J. Banks, and a special brother-in-law, the former Mayor George Banks of Front Royal Virginia. Also there are many loving and adored nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mary was a 26-year colon cancer survivor. With the support of family and friends, she continued her everyday activities while undergoing chemotherapy.
Mary became a member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Flint Hill Virginia in 1948 and remained active with the church until her death.
Mary committed her life in such a lovable and helpful way. Mary was active in the community and involved in several organizations. She had served as a member of American Legion Auxiliary Post, American Heart Association, American Red Cross, participated for many years in The American Cancer Society Relay for Life, was a former Volunteer at Warren Memorial Hospital, and an Electoral Officer in the North River District. Mary was a Life Member of the Warren-Page NAACP and was very active in the organization until her health declined.
Even though many of Mary’s special and beloved friends are now with The Lord, Mary cherished the continued friendship of 3 ladies that she has known for over 75 years: Mrs. Bessie Baltimore, Mrs. Pearl Jordan, and Mrs. Lillian Sloan. Also we cannot forget her walking partner for many years, Mrs. Betty Roberts.
A Celebration of Life honoring Mary is scheduled for Friday, June 18, 2021, with visitation from 11am until 12 pm and services starting at 12 pm at Dynamic Life Praise and Worship Center, 1600 John Marshall Highway, Front Royal, Virginia, 22630. The services will be live streamed, and a link will be provided on the Joynes Funeral Home website prior to services. Interment will follow at Good hope Cemetery, 831 Happy Creek Road, Front Royal, VA 22630.
According to CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are still requested. For safety precautions, there will not be a repast after the Services and Burial.
Memorial donations in Mary’s memory may be made to one of the following: Macedonia Baptist Church, P. O. Box 626, 574 Zachary Taylor Highway, Flint Hill, Virginia 22627Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cort Street #405, Winchester, Virginia, 22601, Phone: 1-540-313-9200American Cancer Society, P. O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, Phone: 1-800-227-2345 http://www.cancer.orgAmerican Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231, http://www.heart.org
On line condolences may be given at www.joynesfuneralhome.com
