Mary Sue Hensley, 78, of Catlett, passed away December 11, 2021, at INOVA Fairfax Hospital.
She was born April 9, 1943, in Wise County, Virginia, to the late Frances M. Tunnell and Donald E. Tunnell.
Known to her family and friends as “Sue”, she was a school bus driver for Fauquier County for 34 years, retiring at the age of 70. She loved to read, especially Danielle Steele, work puzzles, crossword searches, word finds, shop, and her greatest joy, her grandchildren. She was a very strong woman and will be missed by her family and friends, especially at Christmas, which was her favorite time of year. She will be reunited for eternity with her husband and son, who she has greatly missed.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna S. Sager, and her husband, W. Michael Sager, of Amissville; her sons, Terry Hensley, of Warrenton, and Kevin Hensley, of Catlett, and her stepsons, Billy Hensley and Randy Hensley; her grandchildren, Christopher Sager, Nicholas Sager, Natasha Hawkins, Chase Hensley, Taylor Belton, Daniel Hensley, Joseph Hensley, Brianna Hensley, Shana Hensley, and William Hensley; five great-grandchildren; six sisters and one brother.
She was predeceased by her husband, William Daniel Hensley; and her son, Charles Wayne Hensley.
The family will receive friends and family on Monday, December 20, 2021, from 10:00 AM until funeral service begins at 11:00 AM at Moser’s Funeral Home in Warrenton. Interment will immediately follow at Bright View Cemetery in Warrenton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catlett Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
