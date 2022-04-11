Mary McCall Mock, 59, of Woodbridge VA, passed away on October 24, 2019 from breast cancer. She was a talented artist, stone carver, award-winning logistician, Reiki master, energy worker, healer, and more.
Mary was born on May 14, 1960 to James and Frances (McCall) Mock in Amarillo, TX. She spent her early years in Plainview, TX. After Mary graduated from Plainview High School in 1978, she went on to study Art at Trinity University in San Antonio, TX.
After graduating with a Master of Fine Arts degree from Cranbrook Academy of Art in Bloomfield Hills, MI in 1985, Mary’s stone carving talents led her to Washington, DC where she sculpted over 60 angels and one gargoyle that adorn the Washington National Cathedral; she then artistically participated in the restoration of the White House. In 1991, Mary joined forces with her business partner and (eventual) wife, Judith Joyeux, a self-employed ceramics artisan and developed Joyeux-Mock Studio. Mary then realized that she needed a more steady income and joined Lockheed Martin in 1999, supporting the Pentagon Renovation Program, including the Phoenix Project (rebuilding of Wedge 1) following the events of 9/11, as a Logistics Specialist. She retired from Agile Defense in 2019, after supporting the Air Force Office of Scientific Research as an IT asset manager since 2009.
Mary bravely fought breast cancer not once, but twice. Ever the empathic friend and colleague, she comforted and supported others even in the face of a life-threatening illness and great pain. Her grace, strength, and positive attitude radiated from her even when ill. Mary volunteered her services to help other cancer patients with her energy work through Reiki. Mary was thrilled to help heal others.
Mary's family, friends and co-workers wanted to believe that Mary's joyous presence, sheer will, and love of life and others could help her survive such a terrible illness. Many believed they had more time ... time to spend with Mary, hear her laugh, thank her for being a friend and mentor, thank her for her many years of service, see her well again. Instead, they share memories in tribute, taking comfort in knowing she's no longer suffering. Mary loved fiercely and deeply; and all that knew her take comfort in knowing that Mary is now at peace surrounded by light.
Mary was predeceased by: father, Reverend James Mock; mother, Frances McCall Mock; sister, Helen Richardson. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Pam Mock of Plainview, TX; and nieces, Crystal (Richardson) Sapir of Plano, TX and Lindsay (Mock) Cooper of Lubbock, TX.
A private interment service was held at the EcoEternity Forest at Camp Highroad in Middleburg VA on March 25, 2022.
