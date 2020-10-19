Mary Margaret Byergo passed peacefully at her home in Warrenton Virginia on October 9, 2020. She was born in Maryville, Missouri on October 26, 1930, the daughter of the late Austin Gregory Felton and Eva Margaret Felton. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Keith Morris Byergo. They were high school sweethearts, married December 23, 1950. Mary Margaret is also survived by her three daughters Elaine Margaret Byergo and her husband, John Burghardt; Madalyn Barbara White and her husband, David White; and Laura Gay Byergo and her husband, Mark Willis; and four grandchildren Megan White, Chris White, Nora Burghardt and Keith Burghardt.
After earning her B.S. degree in Home Economics from the University of Missouri Mary Margaret joined her new husband Keith in California where he was serving in the United State Air Force for 3 years. Returning to Missouri, she taught High school Home Economics for several years before the two of them decided to go see the world with their three daughters. Keith joined the Agency for International Development and in February 1960 they took their first international flight to Iran and spent 15 happy years in the Middle East and Asia. Loving adventure and travel, Mary Margaret was always curious about exploring another country. She made a true home for her family in each posting telling her daughters, “Every posting is what you make of it.” She said that about life too. She managed the family farms in Missouri, Iowa, and Wyoming, from around the world. When the family came home to the United States and settled in Virginia she found her passion raising, training and competing Arabian horses. One of her proudest achievements was successfully raising a set of Arabian twin foals, a rare feat. She served as the Field Master of the Pohick Hunt in Virginia for several years. In her Fifties she began competing in 100 mile endurance trail riding, completing dozens of 100 mile races. In 1990 she competed in the World Equestrian Games as a member of the United States Endurance Team in Stockholm, Sweden.
She was a lifelong member of PEO, a Sorority Sister of Alpha Gama Delta, and a member of the Warrenton antiquarians. She is deeply missed and remembered by friends and family for her strong spirit, keen wit, and the firm support she gave each of us to be true to ourselves. A private family graveside service was held October 14, 2020 at the Little Georgetown Cemetery. A public celebration of her life will be scheduled in the spring.
