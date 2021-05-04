Mary "Lucille" Hoppa, born January 12, 1931, in Fauquier County, Virginia, passed away April 27, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville, TN. Mary was the youngest child of James Otha Hackley and Lady Lee Carter Hackley of Orlean, VA. She was a military wife to Paul Anthony Hoppa/US Army. Mary is survived by her children, James Anthony Hoppa (wife, Linda) of Maryville, TN and Pamela Lee Hoppa of Murrells Inlet, SC; 2 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 5 step-great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter to be born in September 2021. Mary was a long time resident of Waldorf, MD, where she enjoyed the company of many friends. She loved her Resident's Club, Bingo, gardening, and cooking. Mary recently moved to Tennessee where she was a resident of Brookdale/Crest Road, Maryville.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Anthony Hoppa, Jr.; son, Joseph Hoppa; father, James Otha Hackley; mother, Lady Lee Carter Hackley; brother, James William Hackley and wife, Mary; sister, Chloe Lee Simmons and husband, Cargel; half-brother, Howard A. Glascock.
Mary will be interned in Arlington National Cemetery with Husband, Paul Hoppa at a date yet to be determined. Arrangements will be made by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home, Maryville, TN, in conjunction with Bealle Funeral Home, Bowie, Maryland. A simple graveside ceremony is to be arranged for immediate family only with a celebration of life to follow for friends and family. Place and time will be announced.
Rest in peace Mary in the Love and Embrace of our Lord.
www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.