Mary Lounell Williams Velebir or Peggy as she was known
Peggy was born in Charlotte, North Carolina on 22 Oct 1927. She was one of eleven children born to Lillie Haigler Williams and Daniel Luther Williams. Seven of the children lived to adulthood. Peggy was the next to youngest. Raised on a farm, Peggy was always more interested in being outside working with her father. Early on she learned to drive the mule plowing the ground and later drive a tractor especially during World War II when all four of her brothers were in the military and serving overseas.
After the war, while she was attending business school, she was recruited by the CIA to work as a secretary in Washington DC. She and a girlfriend moved to Washington DC and lived in a boarding house in the Kalorama area.
She met Andrew “Andy” Velebir Jr who had recently been released from the Navy and was working for the Internal Revenue Service. After a short courtship, they married on 1 August 1946. In 1948, their first daughter, Marylou, was born. They moved to an apartment in Maryland and in 1954, Jeanne, was born. Shortly thereafter, Peggy and Andy bought their first home in Fairfax, Virginia. In 1962, their daughter, Elizabeth, was born.
Peggy continued working for a few years and Andy worked his way up in the Federal government. Eventually, Peggy became a stay at home mom although she also did some part time work. Her favorite job was at the Fairfax County Library; she became an avid reader especially of mysteries.
After she and Andy retired, they moved to a small farm near Culpeper, Virginia. All three daughters lived nearby. Peggy enjoyed riding horses, raising a garden, caring for barn cats and her dogs and, especially, she loved using her tractor to mow the fields. She liked having family get togethers with her children and grandchildren.
Peggy always had a soft heart and would help anyone who needed it. She supported her children and grandchildren in all their endeavors.
She will be missed by all who knew her.
Peggy was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution based on the service of her ancestor, Joseph Williams.
Mary Lounell Williams Velebir passed away on 15 October 2022 after a lengthy stay in a memory care unit. She is survived by her sister, Ruth Donaldson, 3 daughters: Marylou Crouch, Jeanne Hill, and Elizabeth Liles; 3 grandsons: Derek, Brian, and Matthew and 7 great grandchildren.
Burial will take place at Crooked Creek Primitive Baptist Church in Union County, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Association be made in her name.
