Mary Louise J. Aldridge, the most perfect woman her husband, Milton, ever met, has gone on to be with the Lord and Savior of her life. She was born May 27, 1937 and passed on January 25, 2023.
She was the second daughter of eight children to Hayward Johnson and Mary Vandiver Johnson. Her older sister, three older brothers, and a younger sister preceded her in death. Of the eight children, now there are two, Willa Dean Sager of Lebanon, TN and Eunice Twiggs of Blackfoot, ID.
She had two daughters, Mary Katheryne Aldridge of Fredericksburg, VA and Elizabeth Anne Aldridge of Odenton, MD. There were no grandchildren, but she claimed nine great grandchildren whom she loved dearly. The four oldest were the ones she had in her home the most. They were Hayden, Colby Skyler, Bradleigh, and Kamryn. Their presence in her home brought many hours of great joy and pleasure especially when they played games, did puzzles, visited the local ice cream parlor, walked the path around the farm, rode and drove the tractor, and shopped at the local five and dime store.
Louise spent many years teaching a Bible class with her husband, and she loved the people in the class and gloried in the love they showed her. She, also, thoroughly enjoyed the Vacation Bible School and Sunday school classes she singly taught over the years. A most enjoyable time was spent caring for the children in the nursery during regular worship time at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. The Mt. Carmel Baptist Church members were the most important people in her life excepting her family members.
There is no way her departure can ever be filled.
There will be a viewing at Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton, VA on Sunday January 29, 2023 from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm, and the burial service will be held at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church cemetery on Monday January 30, 2023 at 11am. If you are so inclined, please remember her with a donation to the Lottie Moon Christmas offering at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com
