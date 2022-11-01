Mary Louise Harnsberger Trimble passed away peacefully on Saturday October 29th at her home in Warrenton, surrounded by her loving family.
Marylou was born in Waynesboro Virginia to William Whitmore and Louise Ellis Harnsberger. After graduating from Wilson Memorial High School, she attended Peace College in Raleigh NC, and then finished her education at Madison College (now James Madison University) in Harrisonburg VA., with a degree in education.
Marylou began her teaching career in Fauquier County as a high school Physical Education teacher, eventually teaching elementary school for more than 30 years. Her passion for positively impacting and educating the younger generation was something she stayed committed to throughout her career, and beyond. After retiring from FCPS, she found her stride in a life of service. She served as President of the Virginia Retired Teachers Association, Director of the John Marshall District Soil and Water Conservation, and served as both a Deacon and Elder for the Warrenton Presbyterian Church. Her love for helping others and giving of herself was felt by all who knew her.
Her children and grandchildren were her greatest love, as was her unwavering faith in her Lord and Savior. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert McCoy Trimble, and her parents. She is survived by her children Randy Trimble (Julieanne), Whit Trimble (Christine), Patricia Trimble (John), her grandchildren, Whitney Talsma (Jon), Chase McAleese (Lea), Robert Trimble, Katherine Trimble, Tyler Trimble, Garrett Trimble and two great grandchildren.
To celebrate Marylou and her life well lived, a private graveside service will be held at the Riverview Cemetery in Waynesboro, Virginia on Friday November 4th at 10 AM. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
