Mary Lou M. Houff, 86 of Casanova, VA passed away at Poet’s Walk in Warrenton, VA on January 14, 2020. Mary Lou was born in Pittsburg, PA on October 1, 1933 to George and Mary Michael.
She is survived by her husband of almost 65 years, Lurty C. Houff, Jr., her brother, William C. Michael, three children, Debbie Ritchie and her husband, Tom Ritchie, Larry Houff and his wife, Gina Houff, and Trudy Graefe and her husband, Tim Graefe. She has nine grandchildren, Thomas (Sara) Ritchie, Jamie (Cait) Ritchie, Kelly (Weldon) Ehlert, Katelyn (Kenny) Cornwell, Melissa (Stephen) Posey, Brenton (Jess) Graefe, Christy (Jim) Hassell, Leah Graefe and Aaron Graefe. She also has 14 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and her adopted brother, Peter Michael.
Mary Lou, upon graduating FROM Washington & Lee High School, went to work for the Federal Government at the Pentagon for approximately five years before staying at home to raise their children. Later in life, she worked for fifteen years at the Fauquier County Library as a circulation clerk. For 37 years, she sang in the Warrenton Chorale. She was also very active in the Springfield, Warrenton and Manassas Churches of Christ. She has always been known for her hospitality in their home and taking meals and goodies to friends and neighbors everywhere. Mary Lou is remembered by hundreds of their friends for opening their home every year for their annual Christmas party. She baked several cakes and hundreds of cookies and other goodies and made sure the house was filled with Christmas caroling.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest you make contributions to Camp Wamava, Inc., P.O. Box 6264, Columbia, MA 21045, or Heartland Hospice Care, 493 Blackwell Rd., Suite 319, Warrenton, VA 20186.
Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.
