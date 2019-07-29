Mary Lou Edwards, age 75, of Bluffton, SC and formerly of Warrenton and Fairfax, VA died Wednesday, July 03, 2019 at Hilton Head Hospital.
Mrs. Edwards was born on January 21, 1944 in Fauquier County, VA, the daughter of the late William D. and Georgie Minter. She worked as an Auditor for the State of Virginia where she retired after 40 years of service. While living in Bluffton she was a member of the Church of the Palms and was active in the Sun City community where she enjoyed canasta, bocce, and bunco. She also enjoyed flip flops, going to the beach, and the color pink.
Mrs. Edwards was preceded in death by her son, Darryl Edwards. She is survived by her son, Anthony Edwards (Michele); sisters, Elizabeth “Tillie” Minter, Nancy Cowart, and Linda Simmons; and grandchildren, Tara, Ethan, and Caitlyn.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug 3 at 11 AM at Moser Funeral Home. Interment will be private at Warrenton Cemetery. Those attending are encouraged to wear shades of pink.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to Shriners Hospitals for Children.
