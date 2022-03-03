Mary Lee Poe, 88, of Amissville Virginia passed away at her home on February 28, 2022. She was born in Culpeper, Virginia on September 16, 1933, to the late Lester and Mamie Kilby.
She is survived by her children, Deborah Poe of Amissville Virginia, James Gregory Poe (Cindy) of Midland, Virginia, Rev. Ronald Poe (Laflecia) of Amissville, Virginia, Teresa Myers (David) of Culpeper, Virginia; in addition to grandchildren Brian Flock, Amy Fincham, Stephen Poe (Stephanie), Alisha Summers (Toussaint III), Irving Smith, Joslyn Smith, and Lindsey Poe. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Abigail Berry, Anthony Berry, James Flock, Isla Poe, Toussaint Summers IV, Xavier Summers, Christopher Poe, Jesse Poe, niece, Diane Condrey, and nephew, John Kilby.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 60 years James Ronald “Ronnie” Poe, sister, Francis Jacobs, brother, John Lester Kilby Jr., and grandson James Gregory Poe Jr.
Mary Lee was baptized at the Culpeper Baptist Church, at an early age and was a long-time member of the Amissville Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. For 40 years she and her husband owned and operated Olde Towne Auto Service in Warrenton, Virginia. She loved her family and always enjoyed sharing a meal from Burger King with lunchtime buddies Rev. Rocky Smith and Gene Tines.
A viewing will be held on Friday, March 4 from 6 pm-8 pm at Moser Funeral Home and Rev. Ronald L. Poe will officiate a graveside service at Amissville United Methodist Church Cemetery at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 5. Pallbearers will be Stephen Poe, Charles Carpenter, Andy Berry, Clarence Baltimore, Brian Flock, and Irving Smith.
In Lieu of flowers, the family asks any donations to be made to the Woodville Baptist Church or the Amissville Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
