Mary Lee Olinger, 88 of Warrenton, VA passed away on April 19, 2021 at Hidden Springs in Bentonville, VA.
She was born on Nov. 17, 1932 in Warrenton, VA a daughter of the late Elder Clarence R. Frazier and Verlie Elizabeth Frazier. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, L. Evan Olinger and her siblings, Virgie Kirby, Ordie Frazier and Robert Frazier.
Mary Lee graduated from Warrenton High School in 1951 and worked as a clerk for the former Gardener’s Drug Store on Main Street, Warrenton until her marriage. She was a devoted longtime member of Barrows Run Primitive Baptist Church where she was the longtime Clerk.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews including her niece, Mary Helen Ashby with whom she was more like a sister.
The family extends special thanks to her caregivers at her home, at Hidden Springs and of Blue Ridge Hospice.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, April 25 from 3-5 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton where funeral services will be held on Monday, April 26 at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memory Gardens, Jeffersonton.
Memorial contributions may be made to Barrows Run Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Jane Kidwell, 17108 Shady Court, Culpeper, VA 22701 or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
