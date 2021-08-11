Mary Lee Morton, age 92, a resident of Manassas, VA passed away on August 4, 2021 at Inova Fairfax, Falls Church. She was a longtime Live in Housekeeper for The Paulson's. A longtime member of 1st Baptist Church. She was predeceased by a son, Charles Morton, a brother, Norman Williams, brother, Wallace Williams, brother, Robert Morton, a twin sister, Mary Ella Morton, a brother, LeRoy Williams and a daughter-in-law, Marion C. Morton. Her surviving children, Lawrence Morton and his wife, Betty of Manassas, Clarence Morton and his wife, Deborah, Martha Campbell and Nancy Morton all of Warrenton, a daughter-in-law, Jacquelyn Morton; A sister-in-law Helen Williams of Alexandria, VA; nine grandchildren, Carolyn, Christal, Richard, Shamika, Michael, Talttha, Latasha, Tonia and LeRoy; twenty great-grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren; a very special niece, Gloria General.
A visitation will be on Saturday, August 14, 2021 from 11-12pm at Faith Christian Church, Warrenton, VA and a service at 12:00pm. A graveside will follow at Bright View Cemetery, Warrenton, VA. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186, 540-347-3431, online condolences can be made at moserfuneralhome.com
