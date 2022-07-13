Mary Kathryn “Kate” Kelly passed away peacefully at home in Warrenton, VA at the age of 87 on July 6th, 2022. She was born to Gordon A. and Mary S. Service in Baltimore, MD.
Kate obtained two Master’s degrees in Criminal Justice and Educational Psychology. During her life she taught in a private Catholic school as a physical education teacher. Kate spent her last twenty-four years in the company of her beloved brother, Paul, and her friends. Kate was loving, joyful, optimistic, and modest. She is survived by Paul, her three sons, and her many grandchildren. Per her wishes, no formal funeral service was held. Instead, a small private service, officiated by Fr. Nicholas Blank, was held on July, 7th 2022. Kate will be buried at New Cathedral Cemetery in Baltimore, MD. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.