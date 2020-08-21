Mary Kathleen Marders, age 58 of Sumerduck died suddenly at her residence. She was a Payroll Specialist with Cape Fox Shared Services. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert O'Leary six years ago. Mary is survived by her husband, Jeffery L. Marders of Sumerduck; two sons, Joshua K. Marders and Jeremy L. Marders of Sumerduck, VA; a step-daughter, Jacquelyn Renee Marders of Manassas, VA; her mother, Barbara O'Leary of Ft. Myers, FL; brother, Robert O’Leary and a sister Patricia Mclaughlin; three grandchildren Makayla, Lorenzo and Zayden Nichols. A visitation will be on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 6-8pm at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton, VA with a Funeral Service on Friday, August 28th at 10:00am at Moser Funeral Home. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186, 540-347-3431, online condolences at moserfuneralhome.com.
