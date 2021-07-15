Mary Kathleen Laing, 43, of Culpeper, VA died Saturday, July 10, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA. She was born May 2, 1978 at Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton, VA to William Armstrong Laing, III and Betty Mays Laing.
Mary was a teacher at Eastern View High School. She earned her B.A. degree from George Mason University and her Master’s degree from Phoenix. Mary was an equestrian at heart, a nationally recognized pony breeder and was part of many equestrian organizations.
In addition to her parents, Mary is survived by her brother, William A. Laing, IV and his wife Lesley and three nieces, Eva, Lucy and Greta Laing. Additional survivors are one aunt, Kathleen Oneal and two uncles, George (Hilda) Laing and R. Tyler (Janet) Laing and a host of other relatives and friends.
Services will be private and held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Goshman Grant for USEF pony finals financial needs. www.ushja.org or checks can be made payable and remitted to USHJA Foundation, 3870 Cigar Lane, Lexington, KY 40511. Please indicate in the check memo “The Gochman Grant” in memory of Mary Kathleen Laing.
An online guest book and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
