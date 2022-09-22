April 25, 1937 – September 18, 2022
Mary Katherine Szymanski of Warrenton, VA, left us peacefully, surrounded by family, at the age of 85. She was born in Crossville, TN, to the late Carson and Grace Storie.
Her family was her everything. She loved fiercely and was loved equally in return by her husband, children, and grandchildren. Kathy also loved all things cooking, beautiful flowers, and dressing in style! She was the original “Hip Chick”.
Katherine is survived by Richard, her loving husband of 61 years, and her four children: Brenda K. Higgins, Janet L. Tobin (Gary), Joyce M. Hall (Dale), and John W. Szymanski. Her oldest son, Bobby R. Hale, predeceased her.
Katherine was an incredible loving and protective “Nanny” to Robert Higgins, Katie Tobin, Kristine Higgins, Kyle Tobin, Stephanie Hall, Shane Hall, Nicholas Szymanski, and his fiancée Julia “Julie” Lowe.
Instead of flowers and in honor of Kathy, who loved to feed everyone, please donate to “No Kid Hungry” (www.nokidhungry.org) or your local food pantry.
Services will be announced at a later date.
