MARION, Va.
Mary K. (Simpson) Esper
Mary K. Esper, age 73, left this earth to join her loving husband, James A. Esper, Saturday, August 20, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert E. and Virginia D. (Ginny) Simpson. Mary is survived by her sister, Nan Neese and husband, Everett; She was cherished by her niece and loving care giver Morgan Niece and great-niece Hadley; nephew Matthew Neese and significant other Tonya Dancy and great-niece Madeline Esper. Mary is also survived by “Jim’s” loving family, brother Richard Esper and wife Janey and their son James.
Mary received a B.A. from Bridgewater College and her M.Ed. from George Mason University and taught Middle School Language Arts in Prince William County until her retirement. Between 1982 to 1988 her articles on developing reading excellence were published in several professional journals and newsletters. Mary herself was an avid reader but most important to her was her steadfast love for and friendship with Jim.
The Neese family wishes to extended their sincere appreciation to the Wythe Hospice of Southwest Virginia, 1155 North Street, Wytheville, Va. 24382, and the loving care givers of Senior Home Share, LLC.
The family and special friends will share a private moment in celebration of Mary’s life at Seaver-Brown Chapel.
To share memories of Mary K. Simpson Esper, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Mary’s family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.
