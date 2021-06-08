Mary Julia Reid Hitt, 81 of Amissville, VA passed away peacefully on June 7, 2021 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law in Amissville.
She was born on July 24, 1939 in Prince William County, VA a daughter of the late David G. and Edna Carwell Reid. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, John F. Hitt.
She is survived by her daughter and her husband, Beverly and Glen Burke of Amissville and her son and his wife, John “Bubba” and Amanda Hitt of Amissville; two granddaughters, Kelly Meeker and her husband Richard of Corna Del Mar, CA and Rebecca Caldwell and her husband Cameron of Austin, TX; two grandsons, John Hitt, III and his wife Shannon of Culpeper, VA and Zachary Hitt and his wife Hallie of Culpeper; eight grandchildren, Alexis, Daniel, Mackenzie, Blake, Ariel, Logan, Mason, Lilly and baby boy Caldwell whom she had heard his heartbeat. She has also left behind many nieces, nephews and friends whom she loved dearly.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a member of Amissville Baptist Church and currently attended Amissville United Methodist Church. She was the nursery Sunday School teacher at the Amissville Baptist Church for at least 30 years and also babysat for many children over the years and always made them feel like they were her own.
She loved gardening and her and Johnny were known to have the best home-grown tomatoes around. She was always found helping out in the kitchen of the Amissville Fireman’s Carnival for 25 years and her famous caramel cake was a special delight to many locals. She was a former member of the Amissville Homemakers Club.
Everyone is welcome to attend a graveside service on Saturday, June 12 at 11:00 AM at the Hitt Family Cemetery, near Amissville. Rev. Maxine Crenshaw and Chaplain G. M. Martin Pickett will officiate..
Memorial contributions may be made to Amissville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company or to Amissville United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.