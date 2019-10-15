Mary Jane Bolton, 67 of Hume, VA passed away on Oct. 11, 2019 at Fauquier Hospital.
She was born on Sept. 13, 1952 a daughter of the late Henry C. and Virgie Jeffries Jenkins. Mary Jane loved children and worked in child-care as her career.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, James. H. Bolton, Sr.; two sons, James H. (Paula) Bolton, Jr. and Chad M. (Debbie) Bolton all of Culpeper; her brothers, Alvin Jenkins, Woodbridge, VA and Sidney Jenkins, Charlottesville, VA; and four grandchildren, Brandi, Tyler, Brandon and Bronson.
The family will receive friends on Monday, Oct. 14 from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton, VA where services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Orlean Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
