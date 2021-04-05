Mary Garland Davenport Lunsford
Early Friday morning, April 2, 2021 (Good Friday), Mary Lunsford passed away at the age of 100. She was born on August 17, 1920 in Gordonsville, Virginia to Wallace Linwood Davenport and Agnes Lillian Dempsey Davenport. Her mother died when she was 13 years old, and she helped raise a sister (Vivian Davenport), and three younger brothers (Wallace, Ted, and John Davenport) all of whom pre-deceased her. Her youngest brother (John) had just turned two when their mother died. This early responsibility instilled in her an impulse to take care of people that lasted her entire life. It nurtured her love of family and likely molded her into the confident, responsible, hard-working, giving and loving woman she became. After she married James Richard Lunsford (deceased in 1971) in 1938, they moved to the Delaplane area and lived there until her death.
She worked with computers for the National Security Agency (NSA) in Fort Meade, MD for 30 years before retiring, and was one of the first women to work in that division. Not long after that, while in her late 60’s, she took on the job of taking care of two babies, whom she treated like her own grandchildren. In her late 70’s and 80’s, she cared for an older woman in her 90’s. Throughout this time she also kept busy driving people to doctor appointments, helping people at home, in nursing homes and hospitals, and taking clothing donations to Western State Hospital. She was active in the Virginia Republican Party, Homemakers Club, and Marshall Methodist church where she served as the first female Trustee and the first female Chair of the Administrative Council. She hosted many family reunions, and loved to return to her childhood home and attend Gordonsville United Methodist Church homecomings. In her early years in the Delaplane area and later years, she attended Cool Spring Methodist Church. She was active, well-loved and appreciated in all of the churches she called home. She was known for her beautiful flower gardens and lovely flower arrangements (that she made for the churches) and was still on her hands and knees weeding and planting at the age of 95. A neighbor considered her the “energizer bunny”. Mary loved all children, and they loved her…she was like a magnet whenever children were around. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.
Mary had three children, James Garland Lunsford (deceased), Doris Allen Reed of Delaplane, and Vivian Carolyn Fishback of Fredericksburg. She had six grandchildren and many great grandchildren, and great, great grandchildren.
Mary requested to be cremated and will join her late husband at Stonewall Memorial Garden in Manassas. Details about a memorial service will be provided at a later date. The family has requested that instead of buying flowers, to please make a donation in her memory to Cool Spring Methodist Church, P.O. Box 41, Delaplane, VA 20144.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.