Mary Frances Vandegriff, age 88 of Catharpin, Virginia, went to heaven on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 while visiting with her daughter in Tustin, California. Mary was raised on the circa 1791 family dairy farm on the Holston River near historic Rogersville, Tennessee. She graduated from Rogersville High School, played on the basketball team, was 4H State Champion Sheep Judge, and a member of Rogersville First United Methodist Church.
Mary went on to become a Home Economics major and Kappa Delta Sorority Sister at the University of Tennessee. At UT, she met WWII veteran William “Dub” Vandegriff. They married at Rogersville United Methodist in a double wedding with her twin sister, Carolyn, and Dub's fraternity brother, Jack Nelson. Dub and Mary had four children in Knoxville and attended Broadway Baptist Church before moving to Virginia, where Mary retired as a computer programmer with Fairfax County Public Schools. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Annandale and later of Manassas Baptist Church for more than 40 years, active in the Elizabeth McIntosh Hammill Chapter of the D.A.R. and the 8th Air Force 95th Bomb Group Veterans Association. And she loved painting, flowers being a favorite subject.
Mary is survived by four children, Chery Hyon (Rex), Bill, David and Dale (Jean), four grandchildren, LTJG Daniel, USN (Beth), Grace, and Sophie Vandegriff, and David Hyon, twin sister Carolyn Nelson of Tennessee, sister Sarah Kesterson of Indiana, and sister-in-law Sue Vandegriff of Texas, cousins including Jack Holston of Fairfax, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, “Dub” Vandegriff, her father, Charles Sanders, Sr., mother, Frances H. Sanders, and brother, Charles Sanders, Jr.
Family, faith and friends were always her priority. We will forever remember this sweet person we called mother, aunt, sister and friend who was always quick with a smile and found it easy to laugh.
Mary will be laid to rest in Rogersville, Tennessee, on Saturday, Nov. 9, beside Dub and many of her family members.
