Mary Frances Noland

, 91 of Warrenton, VA passed away on Oct. 15, 2022 at Birmingham Green in Manassas.
She was born on August 19, 1931 at Casanova, VA a daughter of the late William Henry Taylor and Louise Gray Taylor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Olinger; and her siblings, Betty Holmes, William Taylor, Sr. and Bernard Taylor, Sr.
Mary worked at Braun’s Store and S. H. Kress Store in Warrenton and Fauquier Times-Democrat. She then worked as a domestic housekeeper for many years. She was a member of Warrenton Baptist Church.
She is survived by a loving niece, Terry Sue (Donny) Dyson as well as other nieces and nephews, Margie (Luis) Sampayo, Donna (Jason) Ryan, Tracie (Phillip) Groves, Sandra (Teddy) Kilby, Debra (Terry) Sattler, William Taylor, Jr., Angie (Bill) Wall, and Don Taylor; and several great nieces and nephews and friends.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 6-8 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton, VA where funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 28 at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Bealeton.
