Mary Frances Dowell Varnau, age 92 of Sumerduck, VA passed away on June 11, 2020. She was born in Richmond, VA. She grew up and lived much of her life in Northern VA, marrying and raising 3 children, before moving to Fauquier County in 1981. Mary worked at The Sumerduck Trading Company for many years until she retired in her late 70’s but she didn’t slow down, sewing, driving her friends around, organizing and playing senior bingo, helping out at her church , and taking road trips. She was an active member of Morrisville United Methodist Church and the Sumerduck Ruritan Club. She is survived by her son Donald Lee Varnau of Lawrence KS, her daughter and son-in-law, Valerie and Bill Rohwer of Sumerduck, grandsons Christopher Varnau, Brandon Rohwer and Jacen Rohwer and great-grandsons, Christopher, Taylor and Waylon Varnau. She was preceded in death by her husband Vernon Clyde Varnau, and her son, Robert Wayne Varnau. A family graveside service will be held at a later date. A Memorial donation in can be made to The Morrisville United Methodist Church or the Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home Warrenton, VA, online condolences can be made at:moserfuneralhome.com
