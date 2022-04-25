Mary Elton Coleman, age 104, passed peacefully on Wednesday, April 20th, 2022, in Warrenton, VA. She was born in New Baltimore, VA on February 1st, 1918, daughter of the late, Grenville & Sarah Hall.
Mary spent her early years in Fauquier County and later married and moved to Washington, D.C. and then to Maryland. She and her husband Tommy became the focal point in keeping all the family and the extended families and friends together. Her holiday feasts will remain legendary among them all. Following a long career as an accountant for a chain of fine clothing stores in D.C. and operating a small catering business, she spent many years doing amazing crafts and even did many craft shows up until her mid-nineties.
Mary is survived by a nephew, James ‘Jim’ Pulchine & his wife, Joyce of Amissville, VA; niece, Kay Pulchine of Catlett, VA; great niece, Lucia Page; family friend, David Wolfe; and the Fisher Family.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Rapp Coleman and six siblings.
The family will receive visitors at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA on Friday, April 29th, 2022 from 10 to 11 am. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 11 am followed by interment at National Memorial Park cemetery in Falls Church, VA. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
