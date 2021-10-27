You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mary Ellen Workman Heflin

  • 0
Mary Ellen Workman Heflin

Mary Ellen Workman Heflin, 82 of Ruckersville, Va. passed away on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Martha Jefferson Hospital.  She was born on March 21, 1939 to the late Clyde Workman and Kate Runyon Workman.  She was preceded in death by her sisters, Louise, Kay and June; brother, Charles Workman; a grandson, Dustin Heflin; and a daughter-in-law, Peggy Heflin.

Gram loved bingo, the Dallas Cowboys, and the one and only, Elvis Presley.

She is survived by husband, Roy Wilbur Heflin and Teddy; daughter, Deborah Lynn Heflin (James); sons, James Michael Heflin, Roy Steven Heflin (Lois), and Jeffrey Allan Heflin (Kerby); brother; Clyde Workman; sisters, Edith and Emogene; seven grandchildren, Mary, Jamie, Chad, Blake, Payton, Emily; special grandson, Blake Shifflett; seven great-grandchildren, Lily, Grant, Edie, August, Roman, Kylan, and Everly.

A special thank you to Raymond and Alice Heflin for the countless family dinners.  A big thank you to the doctors and nurses at Martha Jefferson Hospital and the Greene County Rescue Squad.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Remington Cemetery with Pastor Glenn Shifflett officiating.   The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison.

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Submit An Obituary

Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.