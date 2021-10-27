Mary Ellen Workman Heflin, 82 of Ruckersville, Va. passed away on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Martha Jefferson Hospital. She was born on March 21, 1939 to the late Clyde Workman and Kate Runyon Workman. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Louise, Kay and June; brother, Charles Workman; a grandson, Dustin Heflin; and a daughter-in-law, Peggy Heflin.
Gram loved bingo, the Dallas Cowboys, and the one and only, Elvis Presley.
She is survived by husband, Roy Wilbur Heflin and Teddy; daughter, Deborah Lynn Heflin (James); sons, James Michael Heflin, Roy Steven Heflin (Lois), and Jeffrey Allan Heflin (Kerby); brother; Clyde Workman; sisters, Edith and Emogene; seven grandchildren, Mary, Jamie, Chad, Blake, Payton, Emily; special grandson, Blake Shifflett; seven great-grandchildren, Lily, Grant, Edie, August, Roman, Kylan, and Everly.
A special thank you to Raymond and Alice Heflin for the countless family dinners. A big thank you to the doctors and nurses at Martha Jefferson Hospital and the Greene County Rescue Squad.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Remington Cemetery with Pastor Glenn Shifflett officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison.
