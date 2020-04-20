Mary Ellen Hume, 92 of Warrenton, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday April 17, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Mary Ellen was born on June 16, 1927 in The Plains, VA to the late Smith and Mary Leach. She is also preceded in death by her husband William Richard Hume and her son Gary Stephen Hume.
Mary Ellen is survived by her two children; Lynn P. Webb and husband Tom of N.C. and Timothy R. Hume and wife Susan of Louisa,VA; seven grandchildren, Shannon, Brandon, Patrick, Stephanie, Jonas, Cheyenne and Caylin; best friend, Dwight Ryan and her care giver Brenda Chunik.
A private graveside service will be held at Stonewall Memory Gardens at a later date.
Online condolence may be expressed to the family at moserfuneralhome.com
