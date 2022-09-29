Mary Ellen Carder Moore 87, of Warrenton, died September 16, 2022, after a four-year battle with ALS.
She was born July 29, 1935, to the late Susie Herringdon Carder and Thomas H. Carder of Washington, D.C.
At age 3, she moved to the family’s Herringdon Farm at Halfway, between The Plains and Middleburg. A Girl Scout and “bookworm,” Miss Carder in 1952 graduated from Marshall High School, where she worked part-time in the library. She earned an associate’s degree from Strayer’s Business College in Washington
She then worked in teller and back office positions at The Fauquier National Bank in The Plains and Warrenton until 1972.
Miss Carder married Foster R. Moore on July 10, 1965. Together, Mr. and Mrs. Moore built a new home just outside of Warrenton and raised two daughters. Mr. Moore died Aug. 2, 2001.
Mrs. Moore was an accomplished seamstress; a member of the American Legion Post 247 Auxiliary in Remington; a longtime member, Sunday school teacher and Altar Guild member at Grace Episcopal Church in The Plains; a member of Christ Church (Anglican) in Warrenton; a member of Fauquier Springs Country Club, and a Fauquier Hospital Auxiliary member who volunteered more than 3,500 hours from 2001 to 2019, primarily in record-keeping. Always most comfortable sitting at her sewing machine, she also enjoyed arranging flowers and decorating for holidays.
Survivors include her daughters, Emily Gayle Moore Yurgaitis and husband George W. “Bill” Yurgaitis Jr. of Bealeton, and Celia Carder Moore Faulk and husband Olan J. “O.J.” Faulk IV of Amissville; her grandchildren, Carder C. Yurgaitis, Virginia National Guard (activated) SPC William F. Yurgaitis and Evan G. Yurgaitis of Bealeton, O. Jasper Faulk IV and D. Grace Faulk of Amissville, Chadwick J. Moore and wife Nancy of Virginia Beach and Crystal J. Gallagher and husband Chris of Remington, and her great-grandchildren, Gannon and Colten Moore of Virginia Beach and Declan, Brady and Molly Gallagher of Remington, and her faithful companion, Elliot the cat.
She was preceded in death by a stepson, Foster Randolph “Randy” Moore Jr.
The family expresses heartfelt appreciation to Gail Edmonds, her faithful caregiver and companion. A bond was created between Mary Ellen and Gail that went beyond caregiver and patient; truly a friendship was formed. CNA Danica Lacey provided compassionate care and meticulous attention to detail that allowed Mary Ellen to feel at ease in her care. Mary Ellen adored these two ladies and her level of care would have been unattainable without their help over the last three years.
The family also expresses sincere gratitude to The Villas of Suffield Meadows for the superb care and compassion the staff provided in Mary Ellen’s last days
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton. The graveside service will take place at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Little Georgetown Cemetery near Broad Run.
Memorial contributions may be made to The ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600, Arlington, Va. 22209; The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, P.O. Box 22324, New York, N.Y. 10087, and/or The Fauquier SPCA, P.O. Box 733, Warrenton, Va. 20188-0733.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.