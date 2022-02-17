Mary Elaine Reidy, 75, of Warrenton, VA, passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 14 at her home in Warrenton, surrounded by her family. She fought a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born in Washington, D.C. on November 3, 1946. She was the daughter of John Joseph Morse, Jr. and Elizabeth Mary Cheever Morse.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, William M. Reidy, three daughters, Holly, Karen and Anna, as well as six grandchildren, Sydney, Bailey, Luke, Audrey, Regan and Willow.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 17, 2022 from 4-6pm will be held at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton, VA. Mass will be at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church 271 Winchester St. at 11:00am in Warrenton with burial afterwards at Bright View Cemetery, Warrenton, VA. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186, 540-347-3431.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.