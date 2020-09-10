Mary Duncan Thomas, 89 of Marshall, VA passed away on August 28, 2020.
She was born on April 4, 1931 in Fauquier County, a daughter of the late Fred Duncan and Evelyn Wine Duncan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert L. Thomas and a son, Stephen Thomas.
Mrs. Thomas retired as bookkeeper for the former Marshall National Bank and its successor, PNC.
She is survived by her children- Kelley Flohr, Richard (Belinda) Thomas, David (Nora) Thomas and William “Billy” (Jacqui) Thomas; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 12 Noon at Ivy Hill Cemetery, Upperville, VA.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
