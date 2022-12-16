Mary Charlene Magaha Veatch, 82 Years Old passed away quietly the morning of Wednesday December 7, 2022 in Berryville, VA
Charlene was born on July 5, 1940 to two doting parents Cecelia and Charles Magaha in Washington, DC. Charlene spent her childhood living in Arlington County and graduating from Washington & Lee High School.
In 1958 Charlene married John Veatch and later gave birth to their three sons, Alan, John (Jay) and Stephen. Being a mother of three boys proved to be her life calling and the source of much pride and joy throughout.
In 1975 Charlene moved to her farm in Markham,VA where she lived and loved her menagerie of pets from horses to dogs from sheep to cats and even a pet goat. Shortly after moving to Markham Charlene went to work as the office manager for Leesburg Veterinary Hospital. Charlene worked at the veterinary hospital throughout the 1980’s sharing her love of animals and occasionally bringing one home.
Charlene’s personal life was filled by her passion for painting, gardening and antiquing; all on full display at her Markham home.
Later in life Charlene became a realtor working in the Marshall, VA. Using forty years of life experience living in Fauquier County to her benefit Charlene became one of the area’s top realtors until her retirement.
Charlene will be on our minds and in our hearts this holiday season as we remember her love of Christmas....towering blue spruces, homemade eggnog and stacks of gifts wrapped with delicate care... each gift filled with love, each gift being a work of art...gifts that were sure to bring bright eyes and joyful smiles to friends and family alike. Thoughtful gifts...kind, loving and beautiful gifts...gifts just like the greatest gift she gave us all...herself.
Charlene is survived by her sons, Alan, Jay, Stephen and her grandchildren, Forrest, Haley, Paden and Mary Veatch who will all miss her dearly.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in the name of Charlene Veatch to:
Fauquier SPCA
P.O. Box 733
Warrenton, VA 20188-0733
