Mary Catherine (Kathryn) Weimer, September 18, 1921- December 31, 2019, Manassas, Virginia.
Beloved wife, mother and grandparent. She was born in Kentucky, and was raised in Kermit, West Virginia. She moved to Elkwood, Virginia with her family in 1940. She was the fifth child of Arthur Ray Haught and Bettie Thompson Haught. Mrs. Weimer is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers- Clarence (Jake), Thomas and Glen (Mack) Haught and her sisters- Verna Grace, Erma Maddox, Norma (Gay) Dwyer and Shirley Weimer. On January 23, 1943 she married Ralph S. Weimer of Bealeton, Virginia. Mr. Weimer Died in August 1999. She is survived by her daughter Betty E. Weimer and her grandchildren: Christian and Alison Aldrich and Cydney and Nathan Schrader. There are many nieces and nephews of which she had lots of fond memories.
Mary enjoyed cooking and baking and helping her grand and great grandchildren learn to read and play children’s card games. She baked lots of cookies for events at the Manassas Museum. She assisted with various tasks at St. Marks Methodist Church.
She was loved and will be missed
