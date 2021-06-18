You have permission to edit this article.
Mary Catherine Hensley (Cotton)

Mary Catherine Hensley (Cotton)

, age 89, passed peacefully on Wednesday, June 16th, 2021 in Warrenton, VA. She was born in Rappahannock County, VA on September 5th, 1931, daughter of the late Robert & Lena Pullen. 

She was a devoted bank employee for many years. She took great pride in never missing a day from work. She loved country music and could be heard singing along with Conway all the time. She enjoyed the family trips during the summer to Ocean City and loved to lounge in the sun. 

Mary is survived by two children, Catherine Ann Shumaker of Shallotte, NC & Donald G. Hensley of Woodbridge, VA; five grandchildren, Shelley, Rob, Jill, Gregory & Morgan; and five great grandchildren, Alexis, Alaina, Brandon, Luke & Levi. 

In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Mack Henry Hensley, Jr.; daughter, Wanda Wright; and three siblings. 

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021 at 11 am at Culpeper National cemetery (New Section), 501 East Chandler Street in Culpeper, VA. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com

Memorial contributions may be made to Victory Baptist church, P.O. Box 88, Nokesville, VA 20182 and/or St. Jude children research hospital.

