Mary Alice Raymond, 70 of Midland,VA transitioned to her heavenly home on June 23, 2022. Born May 15, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Rosie Raymond and Leroy Johnson. Mary was preceded in death by her loving brothers, William Raymond, Robert Raymond and Melvin Raymond. Mary Raymond was formerly employed as a Nurses Aide and worked many years for the Fauquier County School System at H.M. Pearson Elementary School. She was a devoted member of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Midland VA. Survivors includes one son, Marcus Paul Raymond of Midland VA, Four Grandchildren Marcus Raymond Jr., Brianna Raymond, Neveah Raymond and Julian Raymond. Beloved brothers, Richard Raymond, David Raymond, Joseph Raymond and Ronnie Raymond all of Midland VA, One Sister-in-Law, Pauline Raymond of Midland VA, Two nephews, Richard Raymond Jr., Remington VA, Carlton L. Raymond, Centreville VA and one niece, Deborah Raymond-Blankenbaker of Madison VA. Visitation will be before the service from 10-11am at Moser Funeral Home. Rev. George Coghill will be conducting funeral services on July 1st, 2022 following at 11am at Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA. Interment will be Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery in Midland VA. Online condolences can be made at:moserfuneralhome.com
