, age 90, of Nokesville, VA passed peacefully on Sunday, January 17th, 2021 at his residence in Nokesville, Virginia.
Marty was born on June 27th, 1930 in Cambridge, Massachusetts, son of the late John & Thelma Knudslien. He enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 17 and proudly completed 30 years of honorable service to his country. After excelling as a helicopter repair technician, Marty worked his way up to become an ace pilot of every helo in the Army’s inventory. Service assignments included two combat tours in Vietnam; personal pilot to VP Hubert Humphrey; and the Presidential Flight Detachment, serving Presidents Nixon and Ford.
Military honors bestowed upon Marty include the Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star, Air Medal with 19 Oak Leaf Clusters, Master Army Aviator Badge, the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, and the Presidential Service Badge.
Martin is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Ruth M. Knudslien; two children, Mark Knudslien of Nokesville, VA and Sandy Allen of Annapolis, MD & her husband, Greg; two grandsons, Garrett Allen of Annapolis, MD & Gordon Allen of Baltimore, MD and a brother, John Knudslien & his wife, Pat of East Weymouth, MA.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings, Donald Knudslien, Thelma Knudslien Mann and Joyce Williams.
A service and interment with full military honors will be held at Arlington National cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans at www.DAV.org. Online thoughts and condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.