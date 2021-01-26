Martha Rose McNeal, 73, of Amissville, VA passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, January 17, 2021 surrounded by beloved friends and family.
Martha will be buried beside her husband, Steve, in Helvetia, WV at a graveside service in the spring.
Martha was born July 5, 1947 in Greenville, SC to Mr. and Mrs. Claude Thomas Hopkins. She earned a college degree in education. She met her future husband, Steve McNeal, in Richmond, VA. They were married on April 17, 1976 in Greenville, SC and settled in Amissville, VA. Martha pursued a career teaching mathematics in Prince William County Public Schools. After decades as an educator, Martha retired to enjoy travelling, gardening, and sharing beach vacations with friends. She will be remembered as a devoted, loving wife, and a true and generous friend. Martha was a special blessing to those who knew her.
Martha was predeceased by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Claude Thomas Hopkins of Greenville, SC, her brother Michael Hopkins and his wife Ann, and her husband Steve McNeal.
She is survived by her niece Mell Clodfelter of Greensboro, NC, great-nephew, Adam, great-nieces, Misty and Amber, great-great-niece, Cagney, and great-great-nephews, Noah and David.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of the Piedmont.
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Martha R. McNeal.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.