Martha F. Hitt
Martha Jane Frazier Hitt, 91 of Remington, VA passed away on April 2, 2021 at Novant Health Culpeper Medical Center.
She was born on September 13, 1929 in Rappahannock County, VA a daughter of the late Harvey W. Frazier, Sr. and Mary Cornell Frazier. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Franklin Hitt.
Martha retired from Fauquier County Public Schools as Cafeteria Manager at M. M. Pierce Elementary School in Remington. She was a graduate of Remington High School.
She is survived by her two daughters, Jane Hitt (Ronnie Meadows), Remington, VA and Cindi Hitt (Steve Merritt), Orange, VA; a brother, Harvey W. Frazier, Jr. of Culpeper; and a sister, Eva F. Hoff, of Remington.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Remington Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Remington Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company.
