You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Martha Elliott Janoskie

  • 0
Martha Elliott Janoskie

Martha Elliott Janoskie of Warrenton, VA passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, surrounded by her family. The daughter of the late Henry and Camilee Douglas, Martha was born on December 2, 1936, in Lawrenceville, GA.

While attending Florida State University, Martha met James A. Janoskie and they were married on May 11, 1957. They lived in Alabama for many years before moving to Warrenton, VA in 1974. For the first 27 years of marriage, Martha was a homemaker raising four children. She was very active in her children's lives: being a den mother in Cub Scouts; a room  mother; a President of the PTA. Martha and Jim also started the Warrenton Junior High Booster Club and were Lifetime members of the Fauquier Falcon Booster Club.

Martha started a new chapter in her life in 1984, when she became the Guidance Office Secretary at Warrenton Middle School. She worked for 33 years in this position where she touched the lives of many teachers, parents, and students, making many lifelong friends during those years.

Martha is survived by and was a devoted wife of 64 years to Jim. Loving mother to her children; David (Rosemary), Steve (Joan), Toney (Tammy) and J.J. (Mike). Proud grandmother to her five grandchildren; Jessica (Joe), Kelly, Lindsey, Taylor (Caroline) and Trevor. And doting Great-Grandmother to her four Great-Grandchildren; JP, Cooper, Brooks and Isabelle. Martha was happiest, hosting family gatherings when her entire family was together. 

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 23, 2021, from 5-7 PM at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 25 at 10:00 AM at Moser Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Fauquier SPCA. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.moserfuneralhome.com

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Submit An Obituary

Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.