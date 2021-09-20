Martha Elliott Janoskie of Warrenton, VA passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, surrounded by her family. The daughter of the late Henry and Camilee Douglas, Martha was born on December 2, 1936, in Lawrenceville, GA.
While attending Florida State University, Martha met James A. Janoskie and they were married on May 11, 1957. They lived in Alabama for many years before moving to Warrenton, VA in 1974. For the first 27 years of marriage, Martha was a homemaker raising four children. She was very active in her children's lives: being a den mother in Cub Scouts; a room mother; a President of the PTA. Martha and Jim also started the Warrenton Junior High Booster Club and were Lifetime members of the Fauquier Falcon Booster Club.
Martha started a new chapter in her life in 1984, when she became the Guidance Office Secretary at Warrenton Middle School. She worked for 33 years in this position where she touched the lives of many teachers, parents, and students, making many lifelong friends during those years.
Martha is survived by and was a devoted wife of 64 years to Jim. Loving mother to her children; David (Rosemary), Steve (Joan), Toney (Tammy) and J.J. (Mike). Proud grandmother to her five grandchildren; Jessica (Joe), Kelly, Lindsey, Taylor (Caroline) and Trevor. And doting Great-Grandmother to her four Great-Grandchildren; JP, Cooper, Brooks and Isabelle. Martha was happiest, hosting family gatherings when her entire family was together.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 23, 2021, from 5-7 PM at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 25 at 10:00 AM at Moser Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fauquier SPCA. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.